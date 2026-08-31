Modi-Putin Meet: PM Calls For End To Ukraine Conflict, Leaders Discuss Defence, Energy & Trade | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on key aspects of India-Russia ties, including cooperation in trade and investment, energy and defence.

Modi, Putin Meet On Sidelines Of SCO Summit

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

VIDEO | Bishkek: At a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the SCO Summit, PM Modi says, "...we have always discussed the situation in Ukraine. When we met last time as well, you had briefed me in detail about all aspects of the situation. As you know,… pic.twitter.com/3AbKwE66TQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 31, 2026

The talks came more than a week before Putin's visit to India for the annual BRICS summit.

Ahead of the meeting, officials said the discussions would cover traditional areas of India-Russia engagement, including defence, energy, trade and investment. The two leaders were also expected to deliberate on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the West Asia crisis.

Putin Credits Modi's 'Special Attention' For Stronger Ties

Putin said India-Russia relations continued to strengthen and credited Modi's attention to bilateral ties.

Translating President Putin's words, a translator said, "...I would like to note with satisfaction that Russian-Indian relations continue to strengthen on the basis of the principles of a special and privileged partnership. Distinguished Prime Minister, this is aided by your special attention to Russian-Indian relations and the business and friendly relations that have been established between us. I am very grateful to you for that."

Modi told Putin that hostilities in Ukraine must end, according to Russian agency IFX.

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SCO Has Expanded Beyond Its Founding Members

The SCO was founded in 2001 by China and Russia along with the Central Asian states of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

It has since expanded to include India, Pakistan, Iran and Belarus as members. Afghanistan and Mongolia have observer status, while another 15 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, are dialogue partners.