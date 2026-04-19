Chief Justice Of India Justice Surya Kant To Deliver 22nd DP Kohli Memorial Lecture On Cyber Crime Challenges

Justice Surya Kant | X @np_nationpress

The Chief Justice of India, Hon'ble Mr. Justice Surya Kant will deliver the 22nd D.P. Kohli Memorial Lecture tomorrow at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The subject would be *“Challenges of Cyber Crime- Role for Police and Judiciary”* .

On this occasion, the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India will also launch an AI-powered notice verification chatbot ABHAY. This will allow public to verify the genuiness of a notice purportedly issued by CBI. In the context of 'Digital arrest' frauds, this provides a much-required tool for the citizens.

Around 24 Medals for Meritorious Service will also be presented on the occasion.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) honours its founder Director, Dharamnath Prasad Kohli, through D.P. Kohli Memorial Lecture, organized since 2000. Born in 1907 in Uttar Pradesh, Kohli joined the police service in 1931 and went on to serve with distinction in multiple regions and the Government of India. He led the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) from 1955 and became the founding Director of CBI upon its establishment on 1st April 1963, serving until his retirement in 1968.

Kohli played a pivotal role in transforming CBI into a strong and credible investigative agency by expanding its scope and strengthening its foundations. He emphasized effective detection of cases and encouraged participation from all ranks, even instituting the D.P. Kohli Award for outstanding detective work. Honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1967, his leadership and vision laid the groundwork for CBI’s reputation as an independent, efficient, and trusted institution.

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The lecture series brings together eminent speakers from diverse fields to share insights on law enforcement, criminal justice, and investigative challenges. It serves as a platform for dialogue and knowledge-sharing, helping advance understanding of modern policing and accountability. The initiative reflects Kohli’s vision of professionalism, integrity, and excellence in investigative work—values that continue to guide CBI’s functioning.

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