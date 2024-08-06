Chief Justice Of India DY Chandrachud Turns Vegan; Know The Reason Here

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Monday inaugurated the Delhi High Court canteen operated by neurodiverse individuals.

During the inauguration, CJI shared that his two daughters, who are specially-abled, inspire him deeply in his endeavours. He also mentioned that his decision to adopt a vegan lifestyle was influenced by his daughter's advocacy for leading a cruelty-free life.

The CJI shared that he and his wife avoid purchasing silk or leather products as part of their commitment to a cruelty-free lifestyle.

He further emphasised that his daily interactions with differently-abled individuals reveal their tremendous potential. He also stated that the establishment of initiatives like Mitti Cafe in the Supreme Court has evolved from isolated ventures to significant movements, garnering widespread appreciation from the legal community.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During his speech, Chandrachud announced that he would write to the Chief Justices of all High Courts, suggesting the establishment of similar cafes in each High Court across India. He also proposed extending such initiatives to district courts, aiming to promote inclusivity and support for differently-abled individuals throughout the judicial system.

The cafe, named Sagar Express, will employ six individuals with various types of neurodiversity, including autism, on a rotational basis. The primary goal of this initiative is to provide financial empowerment and support to individuals with neurodiverse conditions.

The Chief Justice of India also launched the e-DHCR (Electronic Daily Hearing Case Register) Portal of the Delhi High Court on Monday.

CJI Chandrachud, in his address, emphasized that the e-DHCR portal is more than a mere case management tool; it represents a significant advancement in the digital publication of judgments of public importance. He highlighted that this initiative signifies a pivotal shift towards democratizing access to legal knowledge, making landmark judgments accessible to anyone with an internet connection.

He remarked that while the current era faces challenges such as malfunctioning court systems and reduced access to justice, it also offers significant opportunities. He highlighted that the e-DHCR portal is not merely a technological advancement but a transformative tool that redefines the workflow of justice. The portal reaffirms the judiciary's commitment to justice and prompts a re-evaluation of how law is perceived and practised.

CJI on digital transformation

CJI Chandrachud underscored the necessity of changing mindsets to embrace digital transformation as a crucial step towards inclusivity. He noted that the shift from requiring thousands of pages for case filings to a digital format not only enhances accessibility but also contributes to environmental conservation by saving thousands of trees.

The Chief Justice emphasized that as technology continues to advance, the legal system must evolve in tandem. He noted that the future belongs to the younger generation, and adapting to technological progress is essential for the legal system to remain relevant and effective.

Key features of e-DHCR portal

In his speech, the Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court highlighted the key features of the new e-DHCR portal. He noted that the portal currently includes over 2,000 judgments dating from 2007 to 2024, with plans to eventually encompass all reportable judgments from 1967 onward.

The portal boasts AI-enabled advanced search capabilities to facilitate navigation through legal information. Additionally, the platform is designed to be inclusive, featuring accessibility options like screen readers and translations of thousands of pages of court records to support a diverse range of users.