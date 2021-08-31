Chhattisgarh: With low rainfall, danger of drought looms over 24 districts

Raipur: Chhattisgarh received lesser rainfall this year as average rainfall received by the state during monsoon remained 933.2 mm. However, current records say the state received only 797.5mm of rain.

Despite the early arrival of monsoon , inadequate rainfall created a disturbing situation in many parts of the state. This time, out of 28 districts, 24 districts of Chhattisgarh received lesser rainfall. Many parts of Chhattisgarh might face drought-like situations, warned the agricultural scientists and meteorologists.

State government report said 52 tehsils may be declared as drought prone. In this major paddy producing state, lesser rainfall means overburdening of agricultural input costs on the shoulders of tillers. It will add extra stress to the farming communities as well as agriculture. Farmers fear that if there will be no adequate rainfall in September then it becomes cumbersome for them to save their Kharif crops.

Agriculture scientist Dr Sanket Thakur said, if there is no good rain by next weekend it will be difficult for the farmers to protect their crops. Irregular change in temperature and increased humidity provided opportunity to insects to grow and infect the crops, he added.

However, to protect the farmers from severe damage Chief Minister Baghel announced compensation of Rs 9000 per acre to the farmers in the drought prone areas whose crops get damaged due to it. Earlier compensation was provided according to the crop damage report filed by government officers for irrigated and non-irrigated lands ranging from Rs 13,800 and Rs 6800 per acre.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 09:40 PM IST