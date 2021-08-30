Chhattisgarh: Before Rahul Gandhi's arrival, Tribals stage fierce protest, block highways

Chhattisgarh is already passing through a phase of topsy-turvy politics and has suffered a major jolt from tribal unrest on Monday. The day of Krishna Janmashtami, the tribals of the state blocked the national and state highways across the state leading to major wheel halt for many hours. It hampered the business as well as the other services.

Tribals under the banner of Chhattisgarh Sarva Adiwasi Samaj jammed the major highways of the state for many hours in support of their nine-points demands including justice in Silger camp Police firing incident in Sukma-Bijapur. They demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation to family of deceased of the incident and Rs 5 lakh for each of the injured, solution to the naxal problem, implementation of PESA in scheduled areas, appointment on vacant positions in the state following the reservation roster, reservation in promotion and others.

Tribals started their protest around 11 o’clock in the morning from Gariyaband district and gradually blocked the highways in 15 districts, sat on the railway track to disrupt rail services to achieve financial lockdown, Sudesh Tikam, SAS leader said.

Impact of road blockade were observed in Balodabazar, Balod, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Gariyaband, Dhamtari, Rajnandgaon, Durg, Kanker, Bijapur, Sarguja, Dantewada, Bijapur, Narayanpur and others.

SAS president BS Rawate said, our volunteers and members did not stop passenger buses and vehicles but vehicles carrying loads were not allowed.

In the month of July, the government has warned about the repercussions of considering our demands, but it won’t pay attention, Rawate said.

However, a faction of SAS alleged that few vested interest people were lobbying against the ruling government.

Rawate refuted allegations and said those people were corrupt and lickspittle of the government. We carry out our economic blockade for an indefinite period and will continue till the government agrees to our demands.

After fed up from fake promises of BJP, we the SC and ST people gave 39 seats to Congress and still we are suffering, our people still get killed in the name of naxals, tortured, faces atrocities and discrimination, said Rawate.

However, on the recent tribal protest political analysts opined, Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Chhattisgarh soon, if the tribal tension continues, it will not go in favour of Bhupesh Government.

