Chhattisgarh Congress crisis: CM Bhupesh Baghel to stay put

NEW DELHI: The Congress power tussle in Chhattisgarh, meanwhile, has shifted to Delhi as both Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Health Minister T S Singh Deo, the other claimant for the top post, arrived in the national capital. Some 50 MLAs are lobbying with various leaders here since Thursday, with no outcome.

The only word coming out after a 3-hour marathon meeting between Baghel and Rahul Gandhi is that the CM remains firmly in saddle. There were no takers for Singh Deo's claim that the leadership had promised to make him the CM by rotation, after half of Baghel’s term was over.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present in the meeting, but she left midway.

The Congress leadership faces a similar power tussle in Rajasthan. Leaders there are keeping an eye on how the Chhattisgarh issue is resolved. The Rajasthan issue may be put on the backburner though for a week or so, since Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday underwent an angioplasty operation.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 11:54 PM IST