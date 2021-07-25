Chhattisgarh: We will confront state govt on farmers issues during monsoon session, says former CM Dr Raman Singh

Ahead of Chhattisgarh Assembly's monsoon session, the ruling Congress government has made its preparations for the session and proceedings. Meanwhile, the major opposition party has indicated that this time session will remain tough and quite challenging for the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel government.

While speaking exclusively to FPJ, former Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh said, "This monsoon session is five days session only and we have made our preparations and are ready to gherao the government on the burning issues of the state". "Despite the government provided us less time, it has to face stiff opposition in the house on the farmers' issues this time. The Baghel government totally failed on the front of agriculture and farmers", Dr. Raman said.

Farmers are living in distress, they are not getting fertilizers even the Central Government has allotted ample stock of urea, DAP and others. The ruling state government is also not providing actual data of the stock of fertilizers. Secondly, farmers are committing suicide reeling under distress, facing difficulties in getting seeds and others. The black marketers have hijacked the markets and the government inaction is beyond reach to understand.

He also attacked the CM’s flagship schemes like Narva Garva Ghurva Badi and Godhan Nyay Yojana. Dr. Raman alleged Godhan Nyay Yojana became a centre for looting of public money by the nexus of corrupt officers and Congress leaders.

The government is claiming the scheme as flagship schemes without making any budgetary allocation for it, he mocked.

"If CAG or any other impartial agency carries out an investigation, it will result in a big scam. The flagship projects of the government will leave Lalu Prasad Yadav’s fodder scam many miles back. Thus, our main agenda this time will be the farmer’s issue", he added.

Dr Raman said, "We will also ask tough questions related to unrest in Bastar, and the high handedness of the government in handling the issues of tribals along with the other issues".