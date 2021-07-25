Two tourists from Chhattisgarh die in Himachal Pradesh's landslide

Raipur: A landslide which occurred in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday morning hours killed nine people including two tourists from Chhattisgarh. Three people were also injured in the incident. As per information received the incident occurred in Batesari, Kinnor district.

The two persons from Chhattisgarh who were killed in the horrific landslide were identified as Satish Katakbar and Amogh Bapat, Korba.