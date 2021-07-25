Two tourists from Chhattisgarh die in Himachal Pradesh's landslide

Raipur: A landslide which occurred in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday morning hours killed nine people including two tourists from Chhattisgarh. Three people were also injured in the incident. As per information received the incident occurred in Batesari, Kinnor district.
The two persons from Chhattisgarh who were killed in the horrific landslide were identified as Satish Katakbar and Amogh Bapat, Korba.
During the landslide a huge rock fell on the tourist vehicle which converted into a fatal incident, finally both the Chhattisgarh men died in the accident, said a local journalist.
Both the men went to Himachal, through Delhi via Chandigarh.
Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh expressed his grief for the loss of life in the unfortunate incident and wished for fast recovery of the injured.
