Chhattisgarh: Voters To Fill Pledge Forms On April 20

Representational Image

Mahasamund Collector and District Election Officer Prabhat Malik on Friday said a voter awareness campaign is being run on a large scale to increase the voting percentage in polling stations with low voting percentage in rural and urban areas.

Chief Executive Officer District Panchayat and Nodal Officer District Sweep Committee holding a meeting said a decision had been taken to hold an event in the entire district on April 20, where all the eligible voters will be asked to sign a pledge. The target is of minimum 1,000 letters have been kept. He has also called upon all the youth icons to fill the pledge form.

A walkathon will be organized in the mini stadium on Saturday April 13 at 7:00 am and the SVEEP cricket competition will conclude in the evening. A street drama on April 15, henna competition in urban bodies on April 16, Rangoli decoration on 17th, Divyang rally on 18th, ‘Chunai Madai’ program on 19th, 20th, 21st, youth conference on 22nd, meeting of voter friends on 23rd.

SVEEP Icon Dr. Vishwanath Panigrahi said that since marriage programs are being organized during this period, people who have marriage ceremonies at their homes should also be appealed to vote. Similarly, voters with disabilities, above 85 years of age and special backward tribes should be advised to vote.

Gram Panchayat secretaries, employment assistants, head readers of schools in rural areas and Swachhta Didi of Municipal Council in urban areas, nodal officers and volunteers of National Service Scheme, teachers and students of Scouts and Guides and volunteers of Red Cross. Campus ambassadors will form a team and implement the prescribed program to increase the voting percentage in the upcoming elections in the polling stations.

Rajnath Singh in Bastar, Balod On April 13

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will address the public meetings organized in Bastar and Kanker Lok Sabha constituencies in view of the Lok Sabha elections on April 13.

Chhattisgarh BJP State General Secretary Jagdish Ramu Rohra said that as per the schedule, Defense Minister Singh will leave from Delhi at 10:30 am and will reach Maa Danteshwari Airport in Jagdalpur at 12:30 pm. At 1:15 pm, he will participate in a public meeting for Bastar’s BJP candidate Mahesh Kashyap organized at Barpur Road, Geedam Dantewada. He would then proceed to participate in a public meeting for Kanker candidate Bhojraj Nag organized at Saryu Prasad Agarwal Stadium, Balod of Kanker Lok Sabha constituency. Singh will address the meeting organized in Balod.

He will reach Swami Vivekananda Airport in the capital Raipur at 04:40 pm. From there he will leave for Delhi at 04:50 pm.