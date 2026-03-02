Chhattisgarh Villages, Where Holi Is Forbidden For Centuries | Representative Image

Raipur/Korba: While the rest of India prepares to erupt in a kaleidoscope of colors and the crackle of ritual bonfires, a haunting silence will prevail in the twin villages of Dhamnagudi and Kharhari of Located in Korba district of Chhattisgarh.

These villages are mainly dominated by tribal communities such as Kanwar, Painkra and others. Despite these villages follow Hindu religion, the villagers continuously shunned Holi celebrations for nearly two centuries. The reason behind that viilagers believe, if they violate the tradition, they will be cursed.

Bound by a legendary curse and a deep-seated fear of divine retribution the viilagers keep away themselves from colourful celebration of Holi, a local journalist Manoj Sharma said.

The origins of this self-imposed ban date back approximately 150 to 200 years. Local elders recount a chilling oral history: during a long-ago Holika Dahan, a catastrophic fire broke out, reducing the village to ashes and coinciding with a deadly outbreak of disease.

Shaken by the tragedy, a village elder reportedly received a divine vision from the local deity, Mata Madwarani, who warned that the loud revelry and fire of Holi were unwelcome in her domain.

To this day, the villagers adhere strictly to this "pact of silence." The consequences of defiance are whispered to be physical and immediate.

Tameshwar Singh Paikra, a resident of Kharhari, recalls a chilling modern instance from about nine years ago. "A family tried to celebrate Holi in the village," he shares. "Shortly after they began playing with Rang-Gulaal, a fire suddenly broke out in their home and quickly engulfed several neighboring houses."

Also Watch:

On the day of the festival, the streets of Dhamnagudi and Kharhari remain deserted. If a resident travels outside and returns, they are strictly questioned about whether they touched colors or gulal before they are permitted to enter the village limits—a ritual linked to the community’s tradition of protection and warning.

This unique practice in Dhamnagudi and Kharhari demonstrates that festivals are not just limited to colors and gaiety; they are an intrinsic part of a community's identity, built on faith and collective belief. It is for this reason that the "colorless Holi" continues to this day, remaining a sacred matter of faith for the people.