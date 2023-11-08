Chhattisgarh: Uttar Pradesh ATS Arrests Suspected ISIS Operative From Bhilai

The accused Wajahuddin | FPJ

Raipur/Durg: A team from the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad arrested a suspicious individual under anti-terror laws in Bhilai city, located in the Durg district, and subsequently transported the person to Lucknow on Wednesday.

The police had received information that a person known as Wajahuddin, alias Wajir, was hiding in the Sangram Chowk area of Smritinagar in Bhilai.

On Tuesday evening, the ATS conducted a raid at a residence in the Smritinagar area, leading to the arrest of the accused. They also seized his laptop and mobile phone. Additionally, during the search, the security forces found literature and documents that were considered suspicious and potentially linked to a terrorist organization.

Subsequently, the ATS presented the accused before Santosh Thakur, a Civil Judge of class-1 and the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Durg, who granted a transit remand for further proceedings.

According to local police sources, the accused, Wajahuddin, is a PhD scholar from Aligarh Muslim University who had previously worked as a private tutor and had been residing in rented accommodation in the Smritinagar area.

Allegations have been made that this highly educated individual was involved in indoctrinating and recruiting young men and women and inciting them against India on religious grounds. It has also been reported that he had a penchant for a lavish lifestyle and luxury cars, along with receiving substantial funds.

Notably, just two days prior, the ATS had arrested two other individuals, Abdullah Arslan and Mass-bin-Tarik, who were allegedly linked to the international terrorist organization Al-Qaeda, which is a pan-Islamist militant organization led by Sunni Jihadists and associated with ISIS. The ATS had received information about Wajahuddin during the course of these raids and subsequently took him into custody on Tuesday, according to sources.