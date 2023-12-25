 Chhattisgarh: Three Naxals Killed In Encouter In Dantewada; Arms, Ammunition Recovered (Visuals Surface)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: Three Naxals Killed In Encouter In Dantewada; Arms, Ammunition Recovered (Visuals Surface)

Chhattisgarh: Three Naxals Killed In Encouter In Dantewada; Arms, Ammunition Recovered (Visuals Surface)

Identification of the diseased is yet to be determined and that a search effort is underway in adjacent locations

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Monday, December 25, 2023, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
DANTEWADA ENCOUNTER | ANI

Dantewada: Three male Naxals have been killed in a fierce encounter carried out by the security forces alongside the Dantewada-Sukma border area Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, said the police on Sunday.

"The Bastar fighters and the District Reserve Group (DRG) were leading an anti-Naxal operation from the Tumakpal camp under Katekalyan Police Station between the Tumakpal and Dabba Kunna villages alongside the Dantewada-Sukma border in the Dantewada district," said Gaurav Rai, Superintendent of Police, Dantewada.

"During the operation, the encounter took place at about 5:30 p.m., leading to the death of three Naxals from the Darbha division. The bodies were recovered during the search operation. Meanwhile, arms and ammunition have also been recovered by the forces," added the SP.

Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai said: "We had information about the presence of naxals at Tumakpal and Dabba Kunna village at Dantewada Sukma Border area. The naxals fired after which the security forces retaliated. Three naxals were killed. The search operation is on. Further details will be conveyed."


The deceased Naxals are yet to be identified.
The officer stated the trio's identification had yet to be determined and that a search effort was underway in adjacent locations.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Arrests 11 Naxals In Joint Operation
article-image

With Inputs from ANI

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Three Naxals Killed In Encouter In Dantewada; Arms, Ammunition Recovered (Visuals...

Chhattisgarh: Three Naxals Killed In Encouter In Dantewada; Arms, Ammunition Recovered (Visuals...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 25-12-2023, 6 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Desert...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 25-12-2023, 6 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Desert...

COVID-19 Update: India Logs Fresh 63 Cases Of JN.1 Variant, Crosses 4,000 Mark

COVID-19 Update: India Logs Fresh 63 Cases Of JN.1 Variant, Crosses 4,000 Mark

Nitish Kumar Refutes Reports Of Being 'Upset' At INDIA Bloc Partners: 'No Objection To Projecting...

Nitish Kumar Refutes Reports Of Being 'Upset' At INDIA Bloc Partners: 'No Objection To Projecting...

Four Coaches Of Ajmer-Sealdah Express Train Derail At Ajmer Station; No Casualties Reported

Four Coaches Of Ajmer-Sealdah Express Train Derail At Ajmer Station; No Casualties Reported