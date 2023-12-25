Chhattisgarh: Three Naxals Killed In Encouter In Dantewada; Arms, Ammunition Recovered (Visuals Surface)

DANTEWADA ENCOUNTER | ANI

Dantewada: Three male Naxals have been killed in a fierce encounter carried out by the security forces alongside the Dantewada-Sukma border area Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, said the police on Sunday.

Three Naxalites were killed in the exchange of fire between security forces and Naxalites yesterday in the forest between Tumakpal & Dabba Kunna village in the Dantewada Sukma border area. Arms and ammunition recovered.

"The Bastar fighters and the District Reserve Group (DRG) were leading an anti-Naxal operation from the Tumakpal camp under Katekalyan Police Station between the Tumakpal and Dabba Kunna villages alongside the Dantewada-Sukma border in the Dantewada district," said Gaurav Rai, Superintendent of Police, Dantewada.

Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai says, "...We had information about the presence of naxals at Tumakpal and Dabba Kunna village at Dantewada Sukma Border area...The naxals fired after which the security forces retaliated. Three naxals were killed...The search…

"During the operation, the encounter took place at about 5:30 p.m., leading to the death of three Naxals from the Darbha division. The bodies were recovered during the search operation. Meanwhile, arms and ammunition have also been recovered by the forces," added the SP.

The deceased Naxals are yet to be identified.

