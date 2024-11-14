Chhattisgarh: Strike Causes Huge Loss To SECL Korba As Kalinga Company Employees Protest Pay Anomalies And Benefits

Chhattisgarh: Contractual workers' strike at SECL Korba halts coal production, causing significant losses | Representational Image

Raipur/Korba: The ongoing strike carried out by contractual Kalinga Company employees in South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) for four days has impacted the coal production as well as functioning of SECL Manikpur Coal Mines, Korba, leading to huge loss to the company SECL as well as the exchequer in terms of revenue.

The overburden shifting works related to soil has been halted in the mines. The agitating employees have parked their trucks in the coal mines and refused to work further till their issue of pay anomalies and bonus will not get resolved.

The agitators are also demanding leave equivalent to SECL employees.Till this time no concrete initiative has been made from the SECL or Kalinga Management to resolve the standoff.

On the issue of on-going crisis, and loss occurred to the SECL GM Korba Deepak Pandya did not respond.