Chhattisgarh: Stray Bull Knocks Down Man Carrying Baby, Keeps Attacking Him As Woman Rescues Infant; CCTV Captures Chaos

A disturbing CCTV video showing a stray bull charging at a man carrying a baby has surfaced online. The footage captures the animal knocking the man to the ground, while the infant falls during the attack in Raipur's DD Nagar.

The video, reportedly recorded on October 6, shows the bull suddenly approaching the man before charging at him at high speed. The man falls to the ground, while the baby is seen lying nearby and crying as the animal continues to attack.

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The video was shared by a Samajwadi Party cell and has since drawn attention online, with viewers reacting to the frightening sequence and questioning the man's actions during the attack.

Bull Charges At Man Carrying Baby

The CCTV footage shows the man walking through what appears to be a residential lane while carrying the infant.

A large bull is seen approaching from across the street before suddenly charging towards him. The animal rams into the man, causing him to fall to the ground.

During the impact, the baby falls from the man's arms and is left on the ground as the bull continues to move aggressively around the man.

The infant can be heard crying while the situation unfolds.

Woman Rushes Out To Rescue Infant

As the commotion draws attention, a woman emerges from a nearby house and rushes towards the baby.

She picks up the infant and moves away from the animal, while the bull eventually moves away from the immediate area.

The video also shows other people coming out after hearing the commotion and attempting to assess the situation.

'Clearly, He Gave Up The Child,' Man Comments

The video has also prompted strong reactions in its comment section.

One man, reacting to the footage, wrote, “Clearly see he gave up the child,” accusing the man of abandoning the baby in an attempt to save himself.

Video Shared Amid Stray Cattle Safety Debate

The video was shared by a Samajwadi Party cell in the backdrop of continuing political debates over stray cattle and public safety.

Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh have repeatedly raised concerns over stray cattle and their management, often linking the issue to the BJP government's policies on cow protection.