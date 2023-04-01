Chhattisgarh: Services of 11 govt doctors terminated

Raipur: Services of 11 govt. doctors terminated in Chattisgharh | Representative Photo

The Chhattisgarh government terminated the services of the 11 doctors who remained absent from their duties for three years. Meanwhile two doctors were served show case notice to file their explanation, a government statement said on Friday.

Director of Chhattisgarh State Health Services also instructed for a departmental enquiry against 24 medical officers for remaining absent from their duties without prior intimation to the department or sanctioning of their leave days, the communique said.

Opportunity given to clarify their stand

The department has provided an opportunity to 13 doctors to clarify their stand before concerned authority on December 1, 2022 that why they were missing from their duties. Shockingly nobody paid serious heed towards the official instruction, and no one presented themselves before the concerning authority, the communique said.

11 of them were missing for almost 3 years

Among these doctors 11 were missing from their duties for almost more than three years meanwhile two medical officers were absent from their duties less than three years. Unfortunately, none of the eleven doctors turned up.

Finally, the health department terminated the services of the following doctors - Dr. Sumeet Solanki, Dr. Dharmendra Kumar, Dr. Riddhi Arora, Dr. Surendra Kumar Sistu, Dr. Chhavi Jangde, Dr. Parul Jogi, Dr. Tanya Misshra, Dr. Sharda Parihar, Dr. Saba Parveen and Dr. Dhananjay Kumar and others. Meanwhile, Dr. Awdheshar Sai and Dr. Jyothi Sonwani were asked to present their reason why they were absent for such a long time.