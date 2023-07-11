Chhattisgarh: SECL To Develop Manikpur Pokhari Mine As Second Eco-Tourism Destination

Korba: South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) will develop Manikpur Pokhari in Korba district as an eco-tourism destination. It will be the second such artificially created eco-tourism site in the state of Chhattisgarh.

Earlier, SECL developed the closed mine at Kenapara in Surajpur district into an eco-tourism site. The domestic tourists arrive from far and wide to enjoy boating and other activities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also has praised the tourist destination through a tweet.

₹11 Crore to be spent for development

Under the project, SECL along with Municipal Corporation Korba will spend more than ₹11 crore to develop Manikpur Pokhari located in the district as an eco-tourism destination.

The closed Manikpur open cast mine, which has taken the form of a lake, will be developed as a beautiful eco-tourism destination equipped with various tourist facilities, SECL management said. The company released ₹5.60 crore to Collector Korba for the project.

Sprawled over an area of more than 8 hectares, the Pokhari will be converted into an eco-tourism site with various facilities for tourists such as boating facility, floating restaurant/cafeteria, garden in the Pokhari complex, selfie zone, children's play area , Climbing Wall, Repelling Wall, Zipline Roller Coaster, Musical Fountain, Grand Entrance and others.

Manikpur OC is one of the first mines in Korba district. In 1966, coal mining was started here with Russian technical consultation. About 24 years later, during the excavation for coal mining, due to the discovery of a groundwater source, it could not be taken out even with the help of motor pumps. Finally, the mine had to be closed.

About 16% of the national coal production comes from Korba district. It has coal power plants of about 6,428 MW capacity. Not only the country but Asia's largest coal mines are located here.

Coal India to convert closed mines into ecotourism sites

Coal India is working on a plan to convert closed/abandoned mines into ecotourism sites across the country, so that not only these mines become popular as tourist places but also provide employment to the local people.

