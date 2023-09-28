Chhattisgarh: Sao Counters Congress, Accuses Party Of Altering Reservations & Hindering Women's Rights Since Independence

State BJP President and MP Arun Sao participated in the yatra with senior BJP leaders Brijmohan Agrawal, Rajesh Munat and others. | FPJ

In a response to the allegations made by Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Arun Sao, State BJP President and Member of Parliament, came forward on Thursday to assert that the Congress party bears the responsibility for altering reservation policies and disenfranchising women since India's independence.

Sao pointed out that the Women's Reservation Bill languished for three decades due to Congress's inaction. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking affirmative steps towards empowering women and ensuring their rights. In his view, Congress is actively working to sow confusion on this matter.

Sao accuses Congress of showing a lack of faith in the Constitution

Sao emphasised that it's common knowledge that no decision can be implemented instantaneously. He accused Congress of showing a lack of faith in the Constitution and constitutional processes, asserting that the BJP government meticulously adheres to constitutional principles, ensuring that decisions are executed systematically.

Regarding Kharge's claim that investigating agencies have been targeting Congress leaders, Sao challenged Congress members to answer why this is happening. He stated that those who embezzle public funds will inevitably face the consequences of their actions, with the law taking its course.

Sao alleged that the people of Chhattisgarh have witnessed the results of central agency raids, with some individuals arrested not securing bail even after several months. He suggested that these actions underscore the tightening noose around corruption, ultimately serving the interests of Chhattisgarh and its citizens.He encouraged Congress members to have confidence in the legal system and comply with it without reservation.

Sao on reservation

Sao also criticized the Congress government for reducing reservations for the Scheduled Caste, to which Kharge belongs, from 16 percent to 13 percent. He claimed that the reservation bill was manipulated to create loopholes, preventing tribal and backward classes from benefiting. Additionally, quantifiable data was allegedly not presented in the House or provided to the Governor.

Sao, also, questioned Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's assertion that he injected ₹2.25 lakh crore into the pockets of the public over five years. He expressed public curiosity about how much public money has actually ended up in the hands of Congress members, whether within their own families or among the party's leadership.