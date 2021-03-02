Chhattisgarh: Ruckus in assembly over death of surrendered naxal

Raipur: Over the death of surrendered woman naxal Kawasi Pandey, a ruckus occurred in the Chhattisgarh (CG) Assembly on Tuesday when opposition members moved adjournment motion in zero hour. Opposition members alleged that the surrendered naxal had committed suicide in police custody. They asked for a half an hour discussion on custodial death occurred in Dantewada district which was rejected by the Chair stating that it is under consideration of the Speaker.
Opposition created ruckus and the House was then adjourned for five minutes.
Ajay Chandrakar, BJP MLA said that the party leaders had moved an adjournment motion for discussion of death of a tribal woman in police custody in Dantewada district. He pointed out that in village Gudsa, a tribal woman after branding her as naxalite, a forceful surrender was made by police. But she died in a suspicious condition. She died in police custody, which is being tried to be covered up, alleged Chandrakar.
Other BJP MLA Saurabh Singh alleged that it is a sheer violation of human rights and the innocent tribal villagers are being targeted.
Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik said the villagers are agitated over the issue and seeking action against the police by fixing responsibility. He said on a regular basis the Naxal incidents are being reported in the region. He sought reply from the state government.
After hearing the arguments, Chairperson Devvrat Singh stated that as the adjournment motion was given on Tuesday, it is under the consideration of the Speaker. He adjourned the House for five minutes.
