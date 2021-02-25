Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly passes third supplementary budget of Rs 505 crore

Raipur: Chhattisgarh(CG) Legislative Assembly has passed a third supplementary budget of Rs 505 crore for the financial year 2020-21 on Thursday after proper discussion.

The main budget was of Rs 95,650 crores. With the first, second and third supplementary budget, the budget size has now touched the mega figure of Rs. 1,02,349 crore. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, while replying to the discussion on the supplementary budget proposal in the House, said that due to the plans and policies of the state government, the attraction of farmers towards agriculture has increased in CG.

He assured the House that the farmers would get the fourth installment of the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana before the end of this financial year.

The CM said that the previous government had promised to waive farmers' loans every year, which was not fulfilled. It resulted into shrinking of the size of agriculture. Out of 15 lakh registered farmers only 12 lakh farmers sold paddy on minimum support price.

However, this yearout of 21 lakh registered farmers, 20.5 lakh farmers sold paddy on MSP and paddy acreage increased to 21 lakh hectares.

The farmers sitting on dharna in Delhi are demanding that paddy should be procured in the same manner as is being done in CG, the CM added.

The Central Government is discriminating against Chhattisgarh, ever since the new government has been formed in the state. The central government has reduced the state's share in central taxes by Rs 14,073 crore.

If the amount has been returned, there is no need for the state government to take loan, he further said.

In comparison to the previous government, the present state government has taken loan only 12 per cent of the budget, the CM said.