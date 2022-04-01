Chhattisgarh: Raipur Railway Division makes new high record in freight loading

Raipur Railway Division (RRD) of South East Central Railway (SECR) has created a new record by beating all the previous records of the last 20 year in freight loading.

RRD which came in existence in 2003 with a target of freight loading 21.5 Million Tons (MT) has significantly increased its loading and transportation capacity and created a new record in the field of freight loading by transporting goods and materials up to 43.22 MT up to March 31,2022, an official communique said on Friday.

It transported 10.5% more load than previous year despite difficult situations and less availability of racks. In achieving this target, the role of Vasuki train service management, Business Development Unit (BDU), coordinated effort and strict monitoring played a significant role, SECR Public Relation Inspector Shiv Kumar Panwar said.

During the period 2021-22, RRD successfully transported coal, steel, raw material, pig iron to different power plants and industrial units.

On the basis of customer-friendly policies, increased freight load capacity, performance and efficient management of resources, Raipur Railway Division secured 8th rank in all India ranking of prominent railway divisions, he added.

In achieving the target, the role of Divisional Regional Manager Shyam Sundar Gupta and other senior officials of Raipur Railways remained quite crucial, the release said.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 08:22 PM IST