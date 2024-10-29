Chhattisgarh: Rahul Gandhi’s Team Meets Congress MLA Devendra Yadav; 19 Naxalites Arrested

Congress MLA Devendra Yadav | FP Photo

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Devendra Yadav has been detained in Raipur Central Jail for the past two months in connection with the Balodabazar violence case.

High-ranking Congress leaders have been visiting Raipur to show support for Yadav, and recently, two key members from Rahul Gandhi's inner circle made a discreet visit to meet him, maintaining a level of confidentiality that left even local Congress officials unaware of the visit.

Sources revealed that Rahul Gandhi’s close aides, KB Byju and Dr. Pratishtha Singh, arrived in Raipur on Monday, where they were received by Yadav's team at the airport. Accompanied by Yadav’s wife, the duo met with the MLA inside the jail. Notably, Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib also attempted to meet Yadav during this period but was reportedly kept waiting for over an hour.

The meeting was planned with utmost secrecy, with the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee left uninformed. Sources indicate that Rahul Gandhi dispatched his team to assess the situation personally, given the gravity of the case. Originally, the meeting was scheduled for an earlier date but was postponed due to a significant event hosted by the State Congress. Political observers believe the visit signifies a detailed on-ground assessment, sparking varied interpretations and speculation within political circles.

19 Naxalites Arrested In Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): In a significant development in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, security forces have arrested 19 Naxalites during operations in the Bhejji and Jagargunda areas. Among those apprehended are three individuals with bounties on their heads.

The arrests include five Naxalites from the Bhejji police station area, accused of involvement in the murder of civilians, and 14 from the Jagargunda area, who were found in possession of explosive materials. Many of these individuals are implicated in serious offenses, including civilian killings.

The operations were a collaborative effort involving personnel from the Bhejji and Jagargunda police stations, the District Reserve Guard (DRG), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) units 219, 150, and 201 (CoBRA). Their combined efforts were instrumental in the successful apprehension of these Naxalite suspects.