Chhattisgarh power companies top PLF performance in India

Raipur: The thermal power generating companies functioning under the Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPDCL) have excelled and registered a record 70.08% Plant Load Factor (PLF) against the national average of 51.59% PLF.

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA), in its monthly report of December 2020, stated that the Chhattisgarh thermal power plants' PLF was 70.08%.

The CEA report states that in the performance list CSPDCL remained on top. Meanwhile, Telangana State Power Generation Company with PLF (68.25%) secured second position and Singareni Collieries Corporation Limited (67.59%) remained on the third position.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who holds the Energy portfolio, has praised the company Chairman IAS Ankit Anand and Director NK Bijora , for the aforementioned achievement.

The company has outperformed 33 state power sector thermal power companies for the last six months and secured the top position.

"Firstly, we continuously kept our plant running during the period, secondly we kept our focus on the predictive maintenance and rectified the possible technical faults within time," Chairman Ankit Anand said.

"We have achieved the accomplishment due to better coordination within our workforce, maintained the coal stock, and implied best practices of management," Director NK Bijora said.