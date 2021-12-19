Chhattisgarh: Polls to be conducted on 15 urban civic bodies seats on Dec 20

Chhattisgarh will witness elections in 15 urban civic bodies in 10 of its districts (Raipur, Durg, Bemetara, Bijapur, Kanker, Rajnandgaon, Koriya, Surajpur, Sukma, Raigarh), including four municipal corporations from tomorrow.

Chhattisgarh State Election Commission (CSEC) fixed the time for voting at all the polling booths from 8 AM to 5 PM and said elections will be carried out strictly adhering to the Covid protocols. Voting will be conducted through ballot paper. Even Covid patients are allowed to cast their votes.

Despite it being the second civic body poll in the state after Congress resumed power, it has become a battle of turf between BJP vs Congress especially in Durg, Bemetara, Sukma, and Raipur.

Especially in Durg and Bemetara district, including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and three of its powerful ministers Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey, Woman and Child Welfare Minister Anila Bhedia images are at stake, said one senior journalist cum poll analyst.

However, infighting within BJP has provided relief to these figures. In short, the BJP has adopted the strategy of infighting within the party (earlier used by Congress) in the state. It has weakened the position of cadre-based BJP in several places, he added.

As per information received, the polling which will be held for Municipal Corporations (Bhilai, Rishali, Bhilai Charoda) seats, and Municipal Council Jamul seats, has created immense pressure on Congress leaders.

The election of Bhilai Municipal Corporation was fought under the acting Mayor Devendra Baghel, who is also a Congress MLA and close aide of CM Baghel. Here, rebels will decide their fate.

Meanwhile, in Rishali, Home Minister Sahu's image is at stake, in Jamul Jogi, Congress has complexed the situation because of its strength. However, in Bhilai-Charoda, Bhupesh Baghel's image is at stake as it falls under CM's constituency. Apart from it, Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma's image was also at stake because the Nagar Panchayat Konta is a part of the Lakhma constituency.

Meanwhile, in Raipur’s Birgaon Municipal Corporation, Congress is in a better position because of MLA Satya Narayan Sharma who has a good hold among voters from Purvanchal (Bihar-UP), said poll analyst Manish Singh.

However, apart from this, Premnagar, Bhairamgarh, Bhopalpattnam, Khariagarh and other seats are also in limelight due to close fights between Congress and BJP candidates on several seats.

From Durg to Raipur in several places, BJP accused Congress of misusing government machinery to have political gains while Congress denied the accusations. Despite the blame game, the contest has become interesting in several districts.

As per CSEC, on Monday, civic body elections will be conducted in 15 urban civic bodies of 10 districts and bye-polls in 17 wards of 16 cities. Final results will be declared on December 23.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 09:41 PM IST