 Chhattisgarh: Police Seize ₹2.77 Cr Worth of Illegal Silver In Raipur; Three Arrested
Police subsequently apprehended three individuals involved in the illicit smuggling of silver from Uttar Pradesh to Raipur.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 11:12 PM IST
The seized consignment in police custody | FPJ

Raipur: Raipur: Based on credible intelligence, a joint team comprising Kotwali police, CID, and the Cyber Cell conducted a surprise inspection of vehicles in the Sadar Bazar area of the capital city, Raipur. During the operation, they discovered an illegal silver consignment weighing 355 kilograms and valued at ₹2.77 crores.

Police subsequently apprehended three individuals involved in the illicit smuggling of silver from Uttar Pradesh to Raipur. The arrested individuals were identified as Sanjay Agarwal, Nahar Singh, and Ram Kumar Singh.

The accused were exposed when they failed to provide the required legal documents for the consignment. Following proper legal procedures, the consignment was seized by the Raipur police, who also impounded the vehicle used for smuggling.

In the run-up to the state elections in Chhattisgarh, law enforcement agencies have intensified their vigilance and increased the frequency of surprise inspections to combat crime and inter-state smuggling activities, according to a police spokesperson.

