 Chhattisgarh: Police Recover And Detonate 6 IEDs Planted By Naxalites In Kondagaon's Dhanora Mandgaon Area
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: Police Recover And Detonate 6 IEDs Planted By Naxalites In Kondagaon's Dhanora Mandgaon Area

Chhattisgarh: Police Recover And Detonate 6 IEDs Planted By Naxalites In Kondagaon's Dhanora Mandgaon Area

Police recovered 6 pressure cooker bombs in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, on Friday. These included 3 IEDs of 4 kg each and 3 IEDs of 3 kg each. The Naxalites had planted IEDs in the Dhanora Mandgaon area to harm the security forces.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 01:40 AM IST
article-image
Kondagaon: Police recover 6 IEDs, including 4 kg and 3 kg devices, planted by Naxalites in Dhanora Mandgaon area; all bombs safely detonated | File Photo

Kondagaon: Police recovered 6 pressure cooker bombs in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, on Friday. These included 3 IEDs of 4 kg each and 3 IEDs of 3 kg each. The Naxalites had planted IEDs in the Dhanora Mandgaon area to harm the security forces.

Actually, the security forces team had gone out for regular patrolling in the Naxal-affected police station Dhanora Madgaon area. During this time, the Naxalites had planted IEDs with the intention of harming the police force but the timely alertness of police teams detected the IEDs.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: 'Drishyam' Like Murder Case In Surguja
article-image

Finally, the joint team of police force and the bomb disposal squad destroyed all the bombs safely by detonating them.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: SHRC Criticises Palghar Collector For Ignoring Public Health Concerns Over Chemical Use By Fruit Vendors In Nallasopara
Maharashtra: SHRC Criticises Palghar Collector For Ignoring Public Health Concerns Over Chemical Use By Fruit Vendors In Nallasopara
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Faces Growing Dissent Over Ticket Denials As Leaders Protest Exclusions
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Faces Growing Dissent Over Ticket Denials As Leaders Protest Exclusions
Chhattisgarh: District Education Officer Removed After Misbehavior With Students Over Teacher Shortages; Interim DEO Appointed
Chhattisgarh: District Education Officer Removed After Misbehavior With Students Over Teacher Shortages; Interim DEO Appointed
Mumbai: NCLT Resolves Bedekar Group Family Feud, Orders Buyout Of 8% Shareholding Amid Allegations Of Oppression
Mumbai: NCLT Resolves Bedekar Group Family Feud, Orders Buyout Of 8% Shareholding Amid Allegations Of Oppression
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Faces Growing Dissent Over Ticket Denials As Leaders Protest...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Faces Growing Dissent Over Ticket Denials As Leaders Protest...

Chhattisgarh: District Education Officer Removed After Misbehavior With Students Over Teacher...

Chhattisgarh: District Education Officer Removed After Misbehavior With Students Over Teacher...

Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin Announces New Guidelines For School Events After Guest Speaker's Public...

Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin Announces New Guidelines For School Events After Guest Speaker's Public...

Chhattisgarh: Police Recover And Detonate 6 IEDs Planted By Naxalites In Kondagaon's Dhanora...

Chhattisgarh: Police Recover And Detonate 6 IEDs Planted By Naxalites In Kondagaon's Dhanora...

Chhattisgarh: Congress Alleges BJP-Linked Overpricing And Corruption In Liquor Trade, Cites Raipur...

Chhattisgarh: Congress Alleges BJP-Linked Overpricing And Corruption In Liquor Trade, Cites Raipur...