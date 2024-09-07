Chhattisgarh: Police Recover And Detonate 6 IEDs Planted By Naxalites In Kondagaon's Dhanora Mandgaon Area

Kondagaon: Police recover 6 IEDs, including 4 kg and 3 kg devices, planted by Naxalites in Dhanora Mandgaon area; all bombs safely detonated | File Photo

Kondagaon: Police recovered 6 pressure cooker bombs in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, on Friday. These included 3 IEDs of 4 kg each and 3 IEDs of 3 kg each. The Naxalites had planted IEDs in the Dhanora Mandgaon area to harm the security forces.

Actually, the security forces team had gone out for regular patrolling in the Naxal-affected police station Dhanora Madgaon area. During this time, the Naxalites had planted IEDs with the intention of harming the police force but the timely alertness of police teams detected the IEDs.

Finally, the joint team of police force and the bomb disposal squad destroyed all the bombs safely by detonating them.