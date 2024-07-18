Chhattisgarh: Police Crack Down On Cow Slaughter Ahead Of Muharram; Arrests Made In Balrampur And Raipur |

Raipur/Balrampur: In a significant crackdown, police in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh apprehended six individuals for their involvement in cow slaughtering. The arrests were made following a raid where police recovered weapons used in the heinous act, which authorities revealed was carried out in preparation for Muharram celebrations.

Simultaneously, in Raipur's Gudhiyari area, police intercepted a woman in possession of 7 kg of beef. The action was prompted by complaints from local Gau-sevaks, leading to an investigation and subsequent arrest of the woman. Police are currently probing her role in the incident.

Recently, amendments to the Krishak Pashu Rules by Home Minister Vijay Sharma have introduced stricter penalties, including up to 7 years imprisonment and property confiscation for cow smuggling. This initiative has spurred law enforcement agencies to intensify efforts in cracking down on such offenses across the state.

According to police reports, Mohsim Ansari of Mahuadih village and Afroz Ansari of Purana Bazarpara were identified as the main culprits who allegedly slaughtered a cow in Chalgali forest for the upcoming Muharram feast.

Acting swiftly on received intelligence, police conducted a late-night raid in the forest area, resulting in the arrest of Telwa Khan, Ravi Kumar Ghasi of Chalgali, Mansu of Jaswantpur (Pahari Korwa), and Parshu Ram (Pahari Korwa) along with Mohsim and Afroz Ansari.

During the raid, police seized raw cow meat, cow skin, tails, and various tools used in the slaughtering process. The accused were subsequently produced in court and remanded to judicial custody under Sections 299, 325 BNS, and Sections 5, 6, 10 of the Chhattisgarh Krishak Pashu Parikshan Act.

The arrests mark a significant step in enforcing animal protection laws and upholding communal harmony, as authorities continue to monitor and address such incidents with vigilance.