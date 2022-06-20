Chhattisgarh: People observe silent protest against Army’s occupation of land in Bilaspur

Bilaspur Airport | Photo: Twitter Image

A group of peaceful civilians registered to protest against the Army's occupation of land in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district, which hindered the development of Bilasa airport.

Civilians gathered under Hawai Suvidha Jan-Sangharsh Samiti (HSJSS) registered a peaceful silent demonstration in Bilaspur on Saturday.

A delegation of the protestors also met Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik in Prasada, Bilaspur and demanded the return of the land from the armed forces.

Protestors complained that for the extension of air services, night landing and to have 4C recognition, the runway of the Bilaspur airport needed to be extended. And for the extension of services, the army must return the land.

"We are regularly registering protests since October 26, 2019," advocate Sudeep Shrivastava said.

As per information received through sources said, 270 acres of land is required for the extension of the runway and other services at Bilasa airport, Chakarbhata, Bilaspur. The Defense Ministry and Revenue Department despite agreeing to return the land is yet to be transferred.

"Earlier, the State Government acquired 1151 acres of land from nearby eight villages situated in proximity to the airport and transferred it to the Defense Ministry for the establishment of a base camp and to establish a military airport in the Maoist insurgency-hit state," said senior journalist Rajesh Agarwal.

However, till the time, the army had not started any activity to construct a base camp. Secondly, the civil aviation department started flight services for the public under the UDAN scheme, which connects Bilaspur to Bhopal and other cities.

The Leader of the Opposition has promised that he will communicate the problems of villagers to the civil aviation minister, and soon a resolution will be chalked out.