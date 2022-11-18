Chhattisgarh: NSUI General Secretary arrested on rape charges | Representative pic

Raipur: General Secretary of NSUI Chhattisgarh unit was arrested under charges of sexual assault in Kanker district on Thursday, a police officer said.

The arrest was made after a girl of Kanker PG College filed a complaint in the city Kotwali police station of Kanker, Salabh Sinha, Superintendent of Police Kanker said.

After a complained was filed on Wednesday, police promptly swing into action and arrested the accused of rape, the senior officer said.

The NSUI leader was also handling the Congress party’s portfolio as an assistant in-charge for Bhanupratappur by polls.

The arrest of the NSUI leader under rape charges created furore in poll bound Bhanupratapur.