VIDEO: Man jumps from 6th floor of Mumbai's Mantralaya building, was upset with police's inaction in fiancé's rape case

WATCH: Man jumps from 6th floor of Mumbai's Mantralaya building, was upset with police's inaction in fiancé's rape case |

On November 17, a man jumped from the 6th floor of Mantralaya (the administrative headquarters of Maharashtra govt in Mumbai), he landed on the safety net installed in the building; he was rescued by the police, the are police investigating the matter further.

He was lying on the net for a long time. In one of the videos, it can be heard that people are trying to probe why he jumped. The man claimed that his fiancé was raped. While Uddhav was the CM, a letter was written four times, but nothing was done to punish the accuser.

Police detained a youth from Beed who jumped from sixth floor of Mantralaya and made an attempt to commit suicide

#WATCH | Man jumps from the 6th floor of Mantralaya (the administrative headquarters of Maharashtra govt in Mumbai), lands in safety net installed in the building; man rescued, police investigation underway



More details awaited.