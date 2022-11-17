e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVIDEO: Man jumps from 6th floor of Mumbai's Mantralaya building, was upset with police's inaction in fiancé's rape case

VIDEO: Man jumps from 6th floor of Mumbai's Mantralaya building, was upset with police's inaction in fiancé's rape case

He landed on the safety net installed in the building; man rescued, police investigation underway.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Man jumps from 6th floor of Mumbai's Mantralaya building, was upset with police's inaction in fiancé's rape case |
Follow us on

On November 17, a man jumped from the 6th floor of Mantralaya (the administrative headquarters of Maharashtra govt in Mumbai), he landed on the safety net installed in the building; he was rescued by the police, the are police investigating the matter further.

He was lying on the net for a long time. In one of the videos, it can be heard that people are trying to probe why he jumped. The man claimed that his fiancé was raped. While Uddhav was the CM, a letter was written four times, but nothing was done to punish the accuser.

More details awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: BMC draws activists' ire for closing parts of Girgaon Chowpatty for Coastal Road...

Mumbai updates: BMC draws activists' ire for closing parts of Girgaon Chowpatty for Coastal Road...

VIDEO: Man jumps from 6th floor of Mumbai's Mantralaya building, was upset with police's inaction in...

VIDEO: Man jumps from 6th floor of Mumbai's Mantralaya building, was upset with police's inaction in...

Pune Shocker: 17-year-old girl raped by father, grandfather, uncle for 6 years; dad arrested

Pune Shocker: 17-year-old girl raped by father, grandfather, uncle for 6 years; dad arrested

Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra: Kolhapur Congress launches hi-tech raths to live stream rally

Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra: Kolhapur Congress launches hi-tech raths to live stream rally

Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi says that horse trading of leaders is an attempt to stub Opposition

Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi says that horse trading of leaders is an attempt to stub Opposition