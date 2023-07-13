Chhattisgarh News: Congress Sacks Mohan Markam As State President, Appoints Deepak Baij

Mohan Markham |

Raipur: Congress sacked Kondagaon MLA Mohan Markam as Chhattisgarh state president. A letter issued by secretary of All India Congress Committee KC Venugopal on Wednesday confirmed the termination of Mohan Markam as state party president.

The letter states that Deepak Baij is being appointed as the CPCC president with immediate effect. The contribution of outgoing president Mohan Markam, MLA is being appreciated.

Congress and Markaram were at loggerheads with each other

The Congress has been involved in tussle within the organisation after Mohan Markam, Kondagaon MLA was given the charge as CPCC president. Some of the party members were indulging in sabotaging the appointments and decisions taken by Mohan Markam, undermining his position. Recently, the appointment within the organisation was reversed by the state in-charge Kumari Selja. (FPJ highlighted the issue in news)

The situation was inevitable after the Health and Family Welfare Minister T S Singh Deo was placated by appointing him as Deputy Chief Minister. Baij is considered as a close confidant of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Political analysts said, the action was inevitable considering the way the tussle surfaced on the ground as well as in the media, the only thing was that the date was unknown.

However, the action from AICC made clear that the up to assembly election party is not in a mood to tolerate anybody who can challenge the autonomy of Bhupesh Baghel in the party. This action may create trouble for the Congress party in Bastar, he added.

Tensions between Kumari Selja-Mohan Markam

The tension between Chhattisgarh in-charge Kumari Selja and Congress Chhattisgarh State President Mohan Markam resulted in sacking of the Mohan Markam, said BJP.