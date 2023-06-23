Raipur: As the time for state assembly polls started inching closer, the internal fissure within the Congress also started surfacing with the same pace. The letter written by Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge Kumari Selja on June 21, 2023 has now started making rounds in the social media, indicating the rift has escalated between the State Congress President Mohan Markam and Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge Kumari Selja.

The letter directed to Mohan Markam apparently instructs that all the appointments made by the Congress State President in Chhattisgarh be immediately revoked and Ravi Ghosh should be appointed as Mahamantri of Congress Organization, and administration and it should be immediately implemented.

While speaking to media Markam said, till the new list is not issued, all the newly appointed office bearers will act accordingly.

Baghel unhappy with new list of office bearers

Two days ago, the Congress state president has issued a list of new office bearers in which Arun Sisodiya was appointed Mahamantri Organization and Administration, Mahamantri Ravi Ghosh was made in-charge of Bastar, Mahamantri Amarjeet Chawala was given charge of Raipur, Chandrashekhar Shukla in-charge Mohla Manpur, and Yashwardhan Rao was appointed as incharge of training.

After the order was circulated, the sources said, Chief Minister Baghel expressed his displeasure over the list in the meeting which was held at Chief Minister’s official house. After the meeting was over, Selja cancelled the order.

Thereafter, the conflict became talk of the town in Chhattisgarh state and despite several claims of unification in the ruling Congress party, the fissures were exposed.

Disrespect of state tribals

Subsequently, the rival BJP leaders continuously attacked the Congress party over the issue. Former CM Dr Raman Singh made scathing attack and posted a tweet in which he said, revoking the order is disrespect of all the tribals of the Chhattisgarh state, earlier CM Baghel is uncomfortable with the photo of tribal state president Mohan Markam and now cancelling his order fully expressed the views of the CM towards the tribal leader.

Meanwhile, Minister of State at Central Government Renuka Singh said, the organization which lacks discipline, creation of chaos like situation is obvious.

Amid the peak of the controversy when the media tried to question her, she intentionally escaped by avoiding the media at Raipur airport and boarded to Delhi.