Chhattisgarh Congress Prez Markam takes U-turn on liquor ban in state

Raipur, June 28: Chhattisgarh’s State Congress President MLA Mohan Markam took one eighty degree turn on the issue of liquor ban in the state on Monday in Raipur.

If the government wants to implement liquor ban on the urban unreserved areas then it is viable, but if it is implemented in the tribal areas then it is difficult, said Markam while interacting with the press at Raipur Press Club on Monday.

In tribal areas, there has been a tradition of making use of liquor in our functions, and festivals since ages.

Markam was answering the media queries on the prohibition on liquor sale and unwarranted gesture shown by Food Supplies Minister Amarjeet Bhagat.

When asked whether liquor ban was part of Congress election manifesto or not. He confirmed it was in the Congress manifesto.

Markam said, we have not taken oath with Gangajal to have a complete liquor ban in the state, it is the BJP who did.

He said, in BJP ruled liquor banning states Bihar and Gujarat, the liquor consignments were delivered to the doorstep at exorbitant prices via smugglers, and the poor die consuming adulterated liquor. Such deaths are not observed in Chhattisgarh, he defended.

In the tenure of two and half years Baghel government more than half of promises were fulfilled including loan waiver of farmers within ten days.

However, local press seemed unhappy over the Congress State President’s U-turn over liquor ban in the state.

BJP’s ex-Minister Forest Mahesh Gagda compared the shift in the stand of Congress leaders on liquor ban to frogs (Barsati Mendhak). He said, the frogs start screaming as the rainy season starts, similarly, Congress leaders start ranting liquor ban when election approaches closer.