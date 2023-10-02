Chhattisgarh News: Congress MLA Mandavi Injured In Road Accident

Congress MLA Vikram Mandavi | FPJ

Bijapur: Bijapur MLA Vikram Mandavi was admitted to hospital after he got injured in a road accident on Monday. The Congress MLA Mandavi, received injuries in a fatal road accident, while he was riding a pillion during a bike rally, which was organized as part of Bharose ka sammelan. After having primary treatment in the district hospital the MLA was shifted to Jagdalpur Medical College, one Congress leader informed.

