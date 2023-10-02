 Chhattisgarh News: Congress MLA Mandavi Injured In Road Accident
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh News: Congress MLA Mandavi Injured In Road Accident

Chhattisgarh News: Congress MLA Mandavi Injured In Road Accident

The Congress MLA Mandavi, received injuries in a fatal road accident, while he was riding a pillion during a bike rally,

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
Congress MLA Vikram Mandavi | FPJ

Bijapur: Bijapur MLA Vikram Mandavi was admitted to hospital after he got injured in a road accident on Monday. The Congress MLA Mandavi, received injuries in a fatal road accident, while he was riding a pillion during a bike rally, which was organized as part of Bharose ka sammelan. After having primary treatment in the district hospital the MLA was shifted to Jagdalpur Medical College, one Congress leader informed.

Read Also
Sardarpur: Former BJP MLA’s son killed in a road accident
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AAP Announces 12 Candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections

AAP Announces 12 Candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections

Chhattisgarh: Congress Announces Bastar Bandh Amid PM Modi's Visit, Alleges Privatisation Threat to...

Chhattisgarh: Congress Announces Bastar Bandh Amid PM Modi's Visit, Alleges Privatisation Threat to...

Chhattisgarh News: Congress MLA Mandavi Injured In Road Accident

Chhattisgarh News: Congress MLA Mandavi Injured In Road Accident

UP Shocker! Family Of 5 Among 6 Killed In Clash Over Deoria Land Dispute

UP Shocker! Family Of 5 Among 6 Killed In Clash Over Deoria Land Dispute

Punjab: 'Poverty Stricken' Migrant Labourer & Wife Kill Their 3 Minor Daughters In Jalandhar;...

Punjab: 'Poverty Stricken' Migrant Labourer & Wife Kill Their 3 Minor Daughters In Jalandhar;...