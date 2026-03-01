 Chhattisgarh News: Additional Director Jawahar Lal Dariyo Given Farewell After 36 Years Of Service In Public Relations Department
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh News: Additional Director Jawahar Lal Dariyo Given Farewell After 36 Years Of Service In Public Relations Department

Chhattisgarh News: Additional Director Jawahar Lal Dariyo Given Farewell After 36 Years Of Service In Public Relations Department

Jawahar Lal Dariyo, Additional Director in the Public Relations Department, was given a farewell at Samvad Auditorium in Nava Raipur after 36 years of service. Commissioner Dr Ravi Mittal and senior officials praised his dedication, integrity and contributions during the emotional ceremony.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 09:09 PM IST
article-image
Officials honour Additional Director Jawahar Lal Dariyo during his farewell ceremony at Samvad Auditorium in Nava Raipur after 36 years of service | File Photo

Raipur, March 1: Jawahar Lal Dariyo, Additional Director of the Public Relations Department, who retired after a distinguished career spanning 36 years, received a rich farewell in a ceremony organised at the Samvad Auditorium in Nava Raipur to honour him.

The event was attended by Commissioner of Public Relations Dr. Ravi Mittal, alongside senior officers and staff, who gathered to bid an emotional adieu to their long-standing colleague.

Commissioner praises dedication and integrity

During the ceremony, Commissioner Dr. Ravi Mittal lauded Dariyo’s unwavering dedication, professional integrity, and commitment to duty. As a mark of respect and appreciation for his lifelong service, the Commissioner presented Dariyo with a traditional shawl, shrifal, and a memento, while offering his best wishes for a healthy and prosperous future.

FPJ Shorts
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Restrict March 4 Hyderabad Wedding Reception To Invite-Only Guests After Police Advisory
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Restrict March 4 Hyderabad Wedding Reception To Invite-Only Guests After Police Advisory
Mumbai University Orders Kandivali College To Remove Gujarati-Only Signboard, Mandates Marathi Display Following Yuva Sena Complaint
Mumbai University Orders Kandivali College To Remove Gujarati-Only Signboard, Mandates Marathi Display Following Yuva Sena Complaint
Ulhasnagar Political Drama: Pappu Kalani's Presence At RPI-A Press Meet Triggers Realignment Speculation
Ulhasnagar Political Drama: Pappu Kalani's Presence At RPI-A Press Meet Triggers Realignment Speculation
IND VS WI T20 WC26: Sanju Samson Comes Clutch At Eden Gardens, Slams 26-Ball Half-Century In Must-Win Clash
IND VS WI T20 WC26: Sanju Samson Comes Clutch At Eden Gardens, Slams 26-Ball Half-Century In Must-Win Clash

Colleagues share reflections and tributes

The event also featured heartfelt tributes from fellow senior officials. Additional Director Umesh Mishra shared nostalgic reflections on their time working together, recalling when he took over charge from Dariyo following his transfer from Indore during the era of undivided Madhya Pradesh.

Additional Director Sanjeev Tiwari further praised Dariyo’s simplicity and professional conduct, while Additional Director Alok Dev, who conducted the programme, provided an overview of Dariyo’s significant career milestones and contributions to the department.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Transfers ₹10,324 Crore To 25 Lakh Farmers Under Krishak Unnati...
article-image

Dariyo expresses gratitude

In his concluding address, Dariyo expressed his deep gratitude for the guidance received from senior leadership and the constant cooperation of his colleagues. He remarked that his successful tenure was a collective achievement made possible only through the support of his team.

Follow us on