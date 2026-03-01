Chhattisgarh News: Additional Director Jawahar Lal Dariyo Given Farewell After 36 Years Of Service In Public Relations Department

Officials honour Additional Director Jawahar Lal Dariyo during his farewell ceremony at Samvad Auditorium in Nava Raipur after 36 years of service | File Photo

Raipur, March 1: Jawahar Lal Dariyo, Additional Director of the Public Relations Department, who retired after a distinguished career spanning 36 years, received a rich farewell in a ceremony organised at the Samvad Auditorium in Nava Raipur to honour him.

The event was attended by Commissioner of Public Relations Dr. Ravi Mittal, alongside senior officers and staff, who gathered to bid an emotional adieu to their long-standing colleague.

Commissioner praises dedication and integrity

During the ceremony, Commissioner Dr. Ravi Mittal lauded Dariyo’s unwavering dedication, professional integrity, and commitment to duty. As a mark of respect and appreciation for his lifelong service, the Commissioner presented Dariyo with a traditional shawl, shrifal, and a memento, while offering his best wishes for a healthy and prosperous future.

Colleagues share reflections and tributes

The event also featured heartfelt tributes from fellow senior officials. Additional Director Umesh Mishra shared nostalgic reflections on their time working together, recalling when he took over charge from Dariyo following his transfer from Indore during the era of undivided Madhya Pradesh.

Additional Director Sanjeev Tiwari further praised Dariyo’s simplicity and professional conduct, while Additional Director Alok Dev, who conducted the programme, provided an overview of Dariyo’s significant career milestones and contributions to the department.

Dariyo expresses gratitude

In his concluding address, Dariyo expressed his deep gratitude for the guidance received from senior leadership and the constant cooperation of his colleagues. He remarked that his successful tenure was a collective achievement made possible only through the support of his team.