Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Transfers ₹10,324 Crore To 25 Lakh Farmers Under Krishak Unnati Yojana

Raipur– Reinforcing a commitment to "farmer-centric growth," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai deposited over ₹10,324 crore directly into the bank accounts of 25.28 lakh farmers under the Krishak Unnati Yojana, in a one click.

The disbursement took place during a Mega Farmers’ Conference at Rahangi, Bilaspur. Addressing a large gathering, the CM emphasized that he want to ensure that agricultural families could celebrate the upcoming Holi festival with "happiness and dignity." Out of the total beneficiaries, Bilaspur district alone received ₹494.38 crore in the bank accounts of 1.25 lakh farmers.

Infrastructure and Future Growth

Beyond direct cash transfers, CM Sai inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 89 development projects valued at ₹263.17 crore.

Apart from it he made key announcements includes the upgrade of the Chakrabhata Primary Health Centre to a Community Health Centre and the allocation of funds for tribal and Satnami community halls.

The CM also stressed that Chhattisgarh currently offers the highest paddy procurement prices in India, supported by 0% interest loans. Looking forward, he noted a strategic shift toward a "new dairy revolution" via an agreement with the National Dairy Development Board and encouraged crop diversification into pulses and oilseeds.

Governance and Security

On the administrative front, the CM reaffirmed the state’s success in implementing "Modi’s Guarantees," including the approval of 18 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He also touched upon internal security, expressing confidence that Naxalism in the Bastar region would be effectively eliminated by March 2026.