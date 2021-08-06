Chhattisgarh: More than 29 school children test positive for COVID-19

Raipur: More than 29 school children reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday after Chhattisgarh government allowed to reopen schools from August 2.

Two students in Jashpur were detected with COVID-19 symptoms. When examined, 7 children along with the cook were found suffering from COVID related symptoms. The administration sent all the infected into home isolation and shut down the school till further orders.

In Pathalgaon, Jashpur, on the third day a school teacher tested COVID-19 positive. Here also the administration immediately shut the school and advised the teacher to get admitted in the quarantine centre.

As per information received, till date a large number of students have been infected with COVID 19 detected in Korba, Jashpur, Balrampur, Surajpur.

However, on the continuous increasing infection in school children, the state education department has not issued any statement. Earlier, the department said, the students suffering from Cold or fever will not be allowed to enter schools.