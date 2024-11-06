Chhattisgarh: Monster Grandson Brutally Thrashes Elderly Grandmother With Cricket Bat In Raipur; Shocking Video Surfaces |

Raipur: A disturbing video from Chhattisgarh's capital city Raipur is going viral on social media, showing a young man mercilessly beating his elderly grandmother with a cricket bat. This shocking incident took place in the Amar Puri area under the Purani Basti police jurisdiction of Raipur and has left viewers horrified.

Video Shows Horrific Assault

In the video that has surfaced on the internet, the young man can be seen striking his grandmother with a cricket bat, showing no remorse as he continues to assault her. After the violent attack, he warns her and then walks back inside the house. A concerned neighbour reportely recorded the incident and posted it online, where it quickly gained attention.

According to a local news portal News Tak, as the video spread, the other family members, along with the accused grandson, locked up the house and went into hiding. There are no confirmed reports of any legal action taken in the matter.

Bihar Lawyer Brutally Assaults Woman

Recently, A video circulating on social media showed a lawyer assaulting a woman at the Katihar DCLR court in Bihar. The lawyer, identified as Advocate Kundan Yadav, is seen in the footage striking the woman with a stick as she cries out for help. Disturbingly, bystanders did not intervene to assist her.

Reports suggest that the incident took place due to an argument between Yadav and the woman, who is reportedly a complainant in a case currently in progress. Local authorities have reportedly acknowledged the video and stated that, while they are aware of the situation, they have yet to receive a formal complaint from the victim.

“We are aware of the video and have started an investigation based on the evidence available in the footage,” a police spokesperson informed the media. The police have begun their inquiries and are waiting for an official statement from the woman to proceed further with the case.