 Chhattisgarh: Massive Gathering In Raipur Sets New Record by Singing 'Vande Mataram'
The event, jointly organized by civil society group Om Mandali and Vasudeva Kutumbakam Foundation, aimed to unite citizens in a grand display of patriotism.

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
Raipur's science college ground witnessed a historic moment on Friday as thousands of people came together to sing the national song "Vande Mataram," aiming to establish a world record. The event, jointly organized by civil society group Om Mandali and Vasudeva Kutumbakam Foundation, aimed to unite citizens in a grand display of patriotism.

With a clear motive to achieve a record-breaking assembly of individuals singing the national song simultaneously, the organizers strategically selected Raipur as the central location. Additionally, they established 12 centers across the country, each witnessing a similar gathering and rendition of the song. Om Tiranga, a member of the organizing committee, highlighted the initiative's scope and vision.

Enthusiastic participants from various parts of the state converged to make this historical event a resounding success, demonstrating their fervent support. Prior to the event, a three-kilometer-long human chain was formed, further emphasizing the unity and spirit of the gathering.

The event was graced by the presence of Parmaveer Chakra awardee and Kargil war hero, Yogendra Singh Yadav, who also served as the chief guest. Yadav expressed his optimism, stating that continuous participation of the youth in national interest events with patriotic fervor will contribute to propelling the nation towards becoming a superpower.

The occasion saw the active involvement of not only the general public but also students, as well as political figures such as BJP MLA Brijmohan Agarwal and Congress MLA Vikash Upadhyay. The collective spirit displayed during this event serves as a powerful reminder of unity and patriotism.

