 Chhattisgarh: Maoists Issue Threat To PG College Student Leaders In Bijapur
Chhattisgarh: Maoists Issue Threat To PG College Student Leaders In Bijapur

The student leaders were accused of ragging and carrying out exploitation of their juniors and similar such incidents.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 10:28 PM IST
article-image
The threat letter pamphlet issued by Maoists | FPJ

Raipur/Bijapur: The members of banned outfit organization CPI Maoists which earlier used to issue banners on posters on Capitalist government, corruption and politics had breaking the previous stereotypes and old records, issued a pamphlet threatening the college student leaders accusing them of monopolizing and acting arbitrarily in the Bijapur district.

The student leaders were accused of ragging and carrying out exploitation of their juniors.

Maoists vs students controversy

The Secretary of the Maoists' West Bastar Divisional Committee, Mohan has allegedly accused in a press note that the Bijapur PG College student leader Rakesh Tati and deputy student leader Arjun Aganpalli threatened the professor and students to follow their diktats.

Maoists also levelled serious allegations against both the student leaders that they compelled the students to remain outside of their hostel. They were forcefully driven out.

The Maoist leader stated that due to the harassment by the two student leaders, the students had to leave the school.

Thus, the Maoist leader raised the demand for building separate hostels for school and college students and stopping ragging and hike in mess fees in colleges.

article-image

Who threw the leaflet?

However, after the information was circulated on social media, the investigation was ordered to ascertain whether the leaflet was thrown by Naxalites or someone else.

Besides these, security arrangements for the students including both the student leaders were beefed up. Meanwhile, Bijapur police said, though it is a naxal-infested area no official complaint was lodged.

The incident came into light on Tuesday.

