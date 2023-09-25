Chhattisgarh: JJSM To Oppose Religiously Converted Leaders Receiving Tickets From Reserved Seats

JJSM demands delisting of religious converts | FPJ

Raipur: Jan Jatiye Suraksha Manch (JJSM), supported by Rastriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) openly declared to oppose the religiously converted leaders receiving tickets from reserved seats.

JJSM convened a two-day meeting in Raipur recently in which the tribal leaders belonging to indigenous communities decided to oppose the leaders who got tickets from reserved seats in the poll-bound states. The community also decided to raise the issue and demand the delisting of such people from the reservation list who got religiously converted and reaping the benefits as a tribal.

Several people are wrongfully reaping tribals' benefits

Bhartiya Sahsanyojak of All India JJSM Dr. Raj Kishore Hansda while speaking to the media that in the state there are several people who religiously converted but illegally reaping the benefits of tribals and snatching the rights of indigenous communities.

We fully oppose this trend and demand delisting of such people who forcefully capture the rights and facilities of tribals enshrined in the constitution of India, he said.

The indigenous communities protected their culture, tradition and value system for ages. Meanwhile, with the intervention of these religious converts, the whole tribal system came under attack and was facing repercussions. We will oppose this, he mentioned.

The affected will carry out massive rallies in states like Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Tripura, and West Bengal.

Amendment in article 342

The affected communities demanded amendment in article 342 and passed a delisting law and refusal to demands led to tribal outcry and the affected 705 tribal communities will do gherao of parliament.

Hansda mentioned representatives of JJSM already met 7 lakh indigenous community people in 50,000 villages and have carried out massive rallies in 8 states and 221 districts.

Notably, in the Chhattisgarh assembly, 29 seats are reserved for ST people in alteration in voting patterns will seriously impact the future of political parties here in Chhattisgarh.

