Chhattisgarh HC Upholds School Prayer Circular, Says Gayatri Mantra Is Moral Instruction, Not Religious Teaching

The Chhattisgarh High Court upheld the school prayer circular, finding no evidence that students were compelled to participate | File Photo

Bilaspur, July 8, 2026: The Chhattisgarh High Court has dismissed a petition challenging a State government circular directing government schools to recite Saraswati Vandana, Gayatri Mantra, Guru Mantra and other prayers, holding that there is no evidence that students are being forced to participate.

Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad ruled that the petition was premature as the petitioners failed to establish any actual violation of fundamental rights or show that students had been compelled to take part in the recitations.

The Court said a plain reading of the June 12 circular showed no mandatory or coercive direction interfering with students' freedom of religion or conscience, Live Law and Bar & Bench reported.

No Evidence Of Coercion

“A careful perusal of the impugned order... reveals that it does not contain any mandatory or coercive direction compelling students to act in a manner contrary to their respective religious beliefs, conscience or faith. The contents of the impugned order, read as a whole, do not disclose any express requirement obligating students to participate in any activity that would interfere with their constitutionally protected freedom of religion or freedom of conscience,” the Court observed.

The High Court also rejected the argument that the circular violated Article 28(1) of the Constitution, which bars religious instruction in educational institutions wholly maintained out of State funds. It held that the constitutional provision does not prohibit moral instruction that is not linked to denominational doctrines.

“The expression ‘religious instruction’ used in Article 28(1) has a restricted meaning. It signifies that the teaching of religious customs, rituals, practices and modes of worship is strictly prohibited in educational institutions wholly maintained out of State funds. However... clause (1) of Article 28 makes it clear that the provision does not ban moral instruction, disassociated from any denominational doctrines, which remains an essential part of training in citizenship, maintenance of law and order in the State and growth of social cohesion,” the Court said.

The Court concluded that the petition was based on apprehensions rather than any actual grievance.

“In light of the foregoing, this Court is of the opinion that the petition is entirely premature, based on mere apprehension rather than any actual grievance. Thus, at this stage, the reliefs sought by the petitioners cannot be granted,” it observed.

Liberty To Re-Approach Court

While dismissing the plea, the Court granted liberty to the petitioners to approach it again if any constitutional violation arises in future and they are able to produce cogent material in support of their claims.

The petition was filed by former Chhattisgarh Waqf Board chairman Abdul Salam Rizvi, former Minority Department chairman Mahendra Chhabda and Bilaspur-based social activist Shafique Ahmed.

They challenged the constitutional validity of the School Education Department's circular, arguing that it did not provide any exemption for students who did not wish to participate in the prescribed prayers.

They also contended that prescribing prayers associated with one religion while excluding others violated the State's constitutional obligation of religious neutrality and Articles 14, 21, 25, 28(1), 29 and 30 of the Constitution.

State Defends Circular

The circular directs government schools across the State to recite the National Anthem, National Song, Deep Mantra, Saraswati Vandana and Guru Mantra during the morning assembly.

It also prescribes reading biographies of great personalities, reciting the Bhojan Mantra before mid-day meals, and the Gayatri Mantra and Shanti Mantra before dispersal.

Opposing the petition, the State argued that the prescribed verses reflected India's civilisational heritage and universal moral values rather than religious instruction. It submitted that the recitations were meant to promote discipline, gratitude, environmental awareness and social harmony.

The State also told the Court that the circular had already been implemented without complaints from students, parents or teachers and that no punishment or disciplinary action was prescribed for students who chose not to recite the verses.

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The ruling makes it clear that the Court's decision rests on the absence of coercion and any demonstrated violation of rights, while leaving the door open for a fresh legal challenge if future implementation of the circular infringes students' constitutional freedoms.

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