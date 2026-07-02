Chhattisgarh HC Draws the Line On Mandatory Hindu Prayers In Schools; Says Students Cannot Be Forced To Recite Hindu Prayers In Govt Schools

Chhattisgarh: The Chhattisgarh High Court on Thursday clarified that no child can be compelled to recite Hindu prayers in government schools while hearing a petition challenging a state government circular mandating the recital of Hindu prayers in educational institutions.

According to Bar and Bench, Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad was hearing a plea against the School Education Department's June 12 circular, which directed government schools to conduct prayers including Saraswati Vandana, Gayatri Mantra, Guru Mantra, Deep Mantra, Bhojan Mantra, and Shanti Mantra, along with the National Anthem, National Song, and biographies of great personalities.

State Submission Before the Court

As reported by Bar and Bench, the State government informed the Court that although the circular had been issued in early June, its implementation had not yet commenced.

Taking note of the submission, the Court disposed of the petition while granting liberty to the petitioners to approach the Court again if any child is compelled to participate in the recitation of the prayers.

The High Court also observed that appropriate action would be taken if any such compulsion is brought to its notice. A detailed order is awaited.

Who Filed the Petition

The petition was filed by former Chhattisgarh Waqf Board chairman Abdul Salam Rizvi, former Minority Department chairman Mahendra Chhabda, and Bilaspur-based social activist Shafique Ahmed, challenging the constitutional validity of the June 12 circular.

According to the plea, "The mandatory inclusion of Saraswati Vandana, Gayatri Mantra, Guru Mantra and Shanti Mantra amounts to religious instruction and promotion of a particular religion within government schools. Hence the impugned order is unconstitutional."

What did the petition argue?

The petition also argued that the circular failed to protect students who may not wish to participate in religious observances, stating, "The impugned order neither provides an exemption mechanism nor safeguards the freedom of conscience of students who may not wish to participate in such religious activities."

Further, the petitioners contended that the circular violated the State's obligation to maintain religious neutrality. The plea stated, "By prescribing prayers and mantras associated with one religion while excluding all others, the State creates an impermissible preference and classification based upon religion."

The petitioners further argued that the circular undermined the secular character of public education, saying, "The action of the State effectively promotes and institutionalizes religious practices of one faith in State-funded educational institutions, thereby violating constitutional guarantees."