Chhattisgarh: Government Bans Painting Of Tree Trunks To Protect Environmental Health |

Raipur: In a recent directive, the Chhattisgarh Government’s Housing and Environment Department has prohibited the painting of tree trunks across the state, citing environmental concerns. The order mandates all government departments and district collectors to refrain from such practices and take action against those who violate the directive.

The decision comes in response to concerns that painting tree trunks for beautification can harm trees. The department's order emphasizes that paint contains chemical substances that can penetrate tree bark, potentially leading to damage or death of the trees.

Environmental activist Nitin Singhvi, based in Raipur, played a pivotal role in this initiative. He had previously lodged complaints with the Chief Secretary in 2019 and 2021 regarding the practice by various urban bodies. Singhvi demanded that comprehensive instructions be issued to all relevant departments to halt the practice.

Despite earlier complaints, various departments continued painting trees, particularly during events like the Sirpur Mahotsav 2024, where the State Administrative Development Authority (SADA) painted over 75 tree trunks along the road. Singhvi argued that the Housing and Environment Department needed to enforce the prohibition to prevent future incidents.

Expressing gratitude towards the government for addressing the issue, Singhvi highlighted the ecological importance of trees being able to exchange gases like oxygen and carbon dioxide through their bark. He pointed out that paint blocks these pores, disrupting essential processes and hindering tree growth by preventing the bark's necessary flexibility.

Additionally, he noted that certain paints contain toxic chemicals that can infiltrate the tree's internal systems, damaging them. Paint can also cause the bark to retain excess heat, which is particularly harmful in hot climates, potentially leading to tissue and cell death.

The government’s move reflects a commitment to preserving the health and vitality of trees in Chhattisgarh, ensuring that beautification efforts do not come at the expense of environmental sustainability, he said.