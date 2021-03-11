Chhattisgarh: Gond tribe decides to abandon cremation of their dead, new political debate sparks in state

Raipur: Gond, one of the major tribes in Chhattisgarh (CG) has decided to abandon the tradition of cremation of their dead bodies instead they will now bury the bodies of their dead ones.
Environmentalists have welcomed the step. However, it has sparked a new political controversy over it within the state.
Some see it as an anti-Hindu stand.
However, the collective decision was taken in a two-day state level marathon meeting of Gond Mahasabha recently held in Kabirdham district.
Gond Mahasabha has decided to bury their dead instead of cremation. They have also decided to ban liquor in their family functions, and other discriminatory divisions within Gond tribes such as Amat Gond, Dhurva Gond etc.
General Secretary of Gond tribe of Kabirdham district Siddhram Meravi said to the media, felling of trees have continuously increased in the state, thus to save the environment we have taken the decision.
Ex-Union Minister and a powerful leader of Gond tribe Arvind Netam said to FPJ, the decision taken by the community leaders will help the community to return to our roots and traditions.
Even in the entire Bastar region, more than 80% of tribal communities used to bury their dead ones, he added.
However, the tribal population which used to live in non-tribal areas have started cremating their dead ones. In order to show themselves quite progressive and more Hindu.
Tribal activist Gangabhai Paikra of Sarguja said, in the environmental point of view it is a welcoming step. However, tribals have adopted cremation and bury their dead ones. Meanwhile, since ancient times tribes used to bury their dead ones.
Meanwhile, RSS’s Kaniram Nandeshwar said actually I am not authorized for statements but RSS ideology said all those who live in India are Hindus. Whatever, decisions community heads have taken have seriously thought in.
However, sources within RSS said that the decision taken by the Gond tribe is really alarming for their one nation policy.
Shailesh Nitin Trivedi, Chairman of Communication Department said, Congress welcomes the decision taken by the Community and supports their stand because their rights are enshrined in the constitution. BJP and RSS may oppose the decision, they don’t have faith in the constitution, he alleged.
