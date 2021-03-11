Chhattisgarh: Gond tribe decides to abandon cremation of their dead, new political debate sparks in state

Raipur: Gond, one of the major tribes in Chhattisgarh (CG) has decided to abandon the tradition of cremation of their dead bodies instead they will now bury the bodies of their dead ones.

Environmentalists have welcomed the step. However, it has sparked a new political controversy over it within the state.

Some see it as an anti-Hindu stand.

However, the collective decision was taken in a two-day state level marathon meeting of Gond Mahasabha recently held in Kabirdham district.

Gond Mahasabha has decided to bury their dead instead of cremation. They have also decided to ban liquor in their family functions, and other discriminatory divisions within Gond tribes such as Amat Gond, Dhurva Gond etc.

General Secretary of Gond tribe of Kabirdham district Siddhram Meravi said to the media, felling of trees have continuously increased in the state, thus to save the environment we have taken the decision.

Ex-Union Minister and a powerful leader of Gond tribe Arvind Netam said to FPJ, the decision taken by the community leaders will help the community to return to our roots and traditions.