Chhattisgarh: 'Ex-CM Baghel Cannot Escape Allegations In Mahadev Betting App Case,' Says Brijmohan Agarwal

The inclusion of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s name has created a boil in the political temperature of Chhattisgarh. Education Minister Brijmohan Agarwal who is contesting Lok Sabha elections from Raipur constituency levelled serious allegations against the ex-CM and Congress government involvement in the betting app.

While addressing a press conference at BJP district headquarters in Raipur, Minister Brijmohan Agarwal countered the allegations levelled by the Former CM and said, the Congress government lodged FIR in the case to save its skin. The action of lodging FIR in the Mahadev betting app initiated when Telangana and Andhra governments had already handed over the case to Enforcement Directorate, he said.

Brijmohan Agarwal's allegations

Therefore, to have a fool proof escape plan Baghel government lodged an FIR and unfortunately got trapped in own plot, Brijmohan Agarwal alleged.

Instead of making big and controversial statements, the ex-CM should reveal the names of the officers, bureaucrats and others who are involved in the betting racket. It will be help in the case if the ex-CM dared to testify the officers who are arrested in the Mahadev App case, or coal scam or others do have any involvement in the offence or not, he alleged.

Ex-CM Baghel must reveal the role of his secretary Ranu Sahu, facing trial and in jail, whether she has a role in the coal scam or not. Despite her name being highlighted in the scam, instead of demotion she had been given plum postings; the people behind it must get exposed.

The Minister did not stop here and said, scams like coal scam, liquor scam, Gauthan scam, PDS scam, DMF scam all occurred in Baghel rule. At present his name has been highlighted in a single scam, lots more have to come, instead of getting worried, ex-CM should co-operate the agencies, the Minister advised.

Meanwhile, in the ED probe, Asim Das' name got highlighted, the prosecution agency recovered Rs 5.39 crore cash from his possession and he also made a statement that he has been assigned to deliver the cash amount to CM Baghel. Even the video of Shubham Soni got released in Dubai, speaks of involvement of CM Baghel.

If you search Rs 508 crore in google, the scams that occurred in the Bhupesh Baghel regime automatically started flashing out one after one, Brijmohan Agarwal BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate mentioned. "As you saw, shall you reap," the Minister said.