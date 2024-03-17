Chhattisgarh: Former CM Bhupesh Baghel Named In FIR Related To Mahadev App, He Counters

Bhupesh Baghel | File pic

Raipur: The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) filed the FIR against former Chief Minister and Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha candidate Bhupesh Bagel including 19 others on March 4. But it was released on Sunday. Ex- CM questioned why the FIR was issued in public domain so late.

He pointed out several technical discrepancies in FIR during a press conference held in Congress Chhattisgarh State Headquarters, Raipur and termed the action politically motivated to intimidate, defame and ruin his political career. I will not bow down, Bhupesh Baghel mentioned.

DSP Farhan Qureshi has filed the FIR on the report of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). For the first time in the FIR so far this year, former CM Bhupesh Baghel has been made an accused. Bhupesh Baghel is also named along with 19 accused in the Mahadev case. Bhupesh Baghel’s name is at 6th place in the FIR based on ED report. Bhupesh Baghel’s name is after the five main people running Mahadev Book, Ravi Uppal, Shubham Soni, Chandrabhushan Verma, Asimdas and Satish Chandrakar.

EOW has accused Bhupesh Baghel of giving protection to the promoters of Mahadev Book App to stop legal action against this criminal act of online betting app. It is clearly mentioned in the FIR that the promoters had the protection of various police and administrative officials and influential political persons. In return, huge sums of money have been regularly given to officials and political figures as protection money.

Hawala operators were used to arrange and distribute the illegal amount. Also illegal protection money was distributed through officials. The amount of protection money used to reach the police officers and employees who distributed the amount through Hawala operators.

These people used to convey to the concerned police-administrative officials and influential political persons. These officers and influential political persons have misused their positions and acquired illegal wealth by taking illegal financial benefits in the form of protection money. ED has made provisional attachment of many immovable properties.

The FIR mentions that the promoters of Mahadev Book App have invested the illegal amount earned from online betting in many companies. The money has also been invested in shell companies and the stock market.

Promoters have spent huge amounts of cash on betting websites to promote online betting. For it, annual star studded programs were organised every year, in which the celebrities involved were paid with the illegal money received from betting.

The State Economic Offenses Investigation Bureau (EOW) has filed 6 FIRs so far this year since Vishnu Dev Sai became the Chief Minister. An FIR has also been lodged in the Mahadev Book App case, which was the most talked about after the liquor, coal levy, custom milling and DMF scams during the time of Bhupesh Baghel government.

Apart from Bhupesh Baghel, EOW has named Ravi Uppal, Shubham Soni, Chandrabhushan Verma, Asimdas, Satish Chandrakar, Nitish Diwan, Saurabh Chandrakar, Anil Aggarwal, Vikas Chhaparia, Rohit Gulati, Vishal Ahuja, Dheeraj Ahuja, Anil Dammani, Sunil Dammani, Bhim in the FIR. Singh Yadav, Harishankar Tibarwal, Surendra Bagri and Suraj Chokhani have been accused.

Bhupesh terms lodging FIR in Mahadev App politically motivated

Interacting with media after the FIR, former CM Bhupesh Baghel, had it was the Chhattisgarh government had issued the look-out notice Shubam Soni and Ravi Uppal. Soni's statement was issued from the BJP office, he alleged.

Aseem Das on his return from Dubai was caught from a hotel with the vehicle of BJP leader Amar Agrawal brother’s name. Das has been seen in photographs with present Speaker and former Speaker of BJP. Money was also seized from his residence.

He added, in High Court, Consulate General Dubai, in a written statement had denied the statement registered by Subham Soni.

“FIR registered copy, 6th position is my name under various sections and the Mahadev promoters name is mentioned. But the reality is 'Mahadev Satta App’ has not been closed, yet. The Congress government had brought law and even written a letter to Centre for closure,” he added.

He alleged that BJP had accepted loss in Rajnandgaon LS seat which had an impact on other parts of the state. The BJP is trying to defame me.

GST and surcharge by earning money by imposing 28% and 4% percent surcharge and even the BJP party is earning it. Future Gaming had taken money and from Mahadev App also money might be taken that is why they had not banned the gaming app, he alleged.