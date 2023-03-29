Chhattisgarh: ED raids premises of IAS, businessmen, bureaucrats

Chandigarh: ED raids premises of IAS, businessmen, bureaucrats | File Photo

Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths carried out search operations for the second day and raided the house and other premises of prominent businessmen, senior bureaucrats, liquor barons, land brokers, hoteliers in capital city Raipur and other places.

As per information received, ED teams raided the residential and other premises of senior IAS Officer Anil Tuteja, liquor businessman Amolak Singh Bhatia, Raipur Municipal Corporation Mayor Aijaz Dehbar, and his brother Anwar Dhebar and Pappu Bansal on Wednesday.

Suspicious documents seized from liquor businessman's residence

The ED sleuths accompanied by CRPF personnel reached the houses and other premises of these influential persons on Wednesday morning, and by deploying the CRPF guards on the gates, they started their search operations.

As per the sources, the ED team seized a bag containing some suspicious documents from the residential premises of liquor businessman Bhatia. Notably, as per information received from the trusted sources, the ED raids were follow up developments in context to ongoing investigation in the coal levy cum money laundering case, trusted sources informed.

"No section left for ED to carry raid," Baghel

The central prosecuting team members carried out search operations on more than four locations in Durg and Raipur and Raigarh on Tuesday. Some people on which raids were conducted were claimed to be quite close to the Congress led Baghel government and were on ED radar for a long time.

Meanwhile, in the case, CM Baghel also issued a statement in the media and alleged that the ED has once again conducted raids in Chhattisgarh especially on industrialists, traders, transporters, MLA, officers or farmers. No section was left on which ED had not carried out the raid, Baghel alleged.

ED is targeting non-BJP states: CM Baghel

While interacting with the media in Raipur, the CM also made scathing remarks on the Modi government and alleged that ED is biasedly targeting non-BJP states and it appears that the agency does not have any offices in the BJP-ruled states.

The ED had not raided in MP, UP, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Karnataka because in all these states BJP is in power, he alleged. However, on raids, ED had not issued any official statement till the report was filed.

Read Also West Bengal school jobs scam; ED raids Hooghly district