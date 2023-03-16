ED conducts search against Franklin Templeton executives, 2 years after it shut mutual funds

Indian debt mutual fund investors who had already been spooked by the IL&FS crash, were hit by another shocker when Franklin Templeton shut down six funds. The US-based investment firm had cited a lack of liquidity and pressure to provide redemptions, as a reason for the crisis in 2020.

Two years after that fiasco damaged investor confidence and the fund's reputation, the Enforcement Directorate has conducted searches at the houses of Franklin Templeton's executives.

Read Also Franklin Templeton hires new team for India, strengthens Emerging Markets Equity

What pushed the agency into action?

Homes of its Chief Investment Officer Santosh Kamat, former head of distribution in Asia-Pacific Vivek Kudva, and former India President Sanjay Sapre, were under the scanner.

Apart from that, Vivek Kudva's wife and Omidyar Network India's managing partner Roopa Kudva is also facing scrutiny from ED.

Although Franklin Templeton had claimed that pandemic pressure led to the collapse, SEBI had found the Kudvas guilty of redeeming Rs 30 crore from the closed schemes using confidential information.

The two were also barred by the Securities and Exchange Board of India from trading stocks for a year, after slapping both with Rs 7 crore in penalties.

What's Franklin Templeton's status now?

ED is now searching the premises owned by Franklin Templeton's current and former top executives in connection with SEBI's order on those fraudulent trade practices.

As the firm cooperates with ED, its current funds aren't affected as more than Rs 26,000 crore have been distributed to unitholders of six schemes.

SEBI had also blocked Franklin Templeton from launching new schemes for two years and imposed a Rs 5 crore fine, along with an order to return Rs 520 crore collected as investment management fees.

The matter is now with a Securities Appellate Tribunal, which is yet to pass a final verdict despite giving some interim relief to Franklin Templeton.