Chhattisgarh: Decomposed carcass of tiger cub found in Achanakmar Tiger Reserve area, forest department claims animal attack

Chhattisgarh which is already struggling to cope with the drastically falling numbers of tigers in the state despite having four tiger reserves, received a major blow to tiger conservation project when a carcass of a baby tiger was spotted in the Chhattisgarh’s Achanakmar Tiger Reserve (ATR) area, situated in Bilaspur Division.

The carcass of a tiger cub which was found late Thursday evening was reported burnt and buried by forest officers on Friday after autopsy.

Sources said the forest department became active only after the villagers spotted the carcass of the cub in the forest.

It was reported that when the forest department officials reached the spot, the carcass was almost decomposed.

The forest department officials defended their stand and ruled the possibility of poaching saying that the nails, teeth, claws and other parts from the carcass of the tiger cub were not missing.

The forest officials on the verge of anonymity said that there are chances that a male tiger might have carried out an attack to claim his territory and resulted in the death of the cub.

"The area where the carcass of the tiger cub was spotted falls under the area of the forest department corporation," ATR Director Jagdeeshan said to the media.

Till the postmortem report was not tabled, the real reason for the death can be ascertained, said the forest officials.

Meanwhile, the sources informed in June that a tigress was rescued in the ATR’s Chhaparwa jungle in the badly injured state. Despite it was getting treatment in Bilaspur Kanan-Pendari Zoo, her situation was still critical as she was continuously losing her strength.

"Till the forest officials do not become serious about their duty’s restoration of the tiger population in Chhattisgarh’s jungle is a distant dream," local wild animal lover Pran Chadda said.

According to the All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, the tiger population in Chhattisgarh has come down from 46 in 2014 to 19 in 2018.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 08:09 PM IST