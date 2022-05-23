Chhattisgarh: Dannex brand creates longest Chunari of world in Naxal hit Dantewada district

Three hundred female workers of Danex new garment factory of Naxal hit Dantewada district, Chhattisgarh created a world record by making 11 kilometers long ‘Chunari’ for Goddess Maa Danteshwari.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who is on a visit to Bastar division these days under his ‘Bhent Mulakat’ programme, will offer the specially woven Chunari to deity Maa Danteswari in Dantewada on Tuesday .

The grand Chunari of Goddess Danteshwari was displayed on the roads of the district headquarter Dantewada on Sunday. With public display, Chunari also successfully got registered in the Golden Book of World records.

Earlier, the longest Chunari was offered to Goddess Narmada in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. The Chunari was 8 kilometers long.

The 11 kilometers long beautiful Chunari was made by the 300 female staff of Danex garment factory in a week's time, District Collector Dantewada Dipak Soni said.

CM Baghel who also visited the Dannex garment factory in Dantewada appreciated the works of the workers for creating such a masterpiece art and also the achievement gained by them in manufacturing and in the field of marketing.

Dantewada District administration claimed that in the last 16 months the four manufacturing units of Dannex did a whooping business of Rs 50.6 crore and the Dannex brand cloth, garment and other products were sold across India. It has provided jobs to 800 people, an official communique said.

